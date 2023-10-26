HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The two teenagers, who were arrested after a shooting near William Carey University (WCU) on Wednesday, also face burglary charges.

Petal police said the 13-year-old boy and the 17-year-old boy burglarized Lott’s Gun and Pawn on Wednesday, along with another teenager. The three suspects are accused of taking several firearms from the business.

All three suspects have been charged with commercial burglary.

Petal police said the teens were also connected to a burglary at the same pawnshop on Friday, October 6. The teens also face charges in Laurel.

No one was injured during the shooting near WCU on Wednesday, according to Hattiesburg police.