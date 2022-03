MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the Pearl River bridge on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County will be closed.

The closure will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 for bridge work.

Detour signs will be in place, and drivers traveling westbound will need to take an alternate route. Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.