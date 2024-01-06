PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary closure on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County.

Both directions of I-59 at the five-mile marker in Pearl River County will be closed on Sunday, January 7. The closure will last from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

MDOT officials said the closure will take place so Mississippi Power crews can perform utility work.

Traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals while crews place power lines across I-59. Drivers should follow law enforcement instructions and may seek an alternate route.