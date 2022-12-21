HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue.

Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make the facility available for certain events, and they will be required to provide security for all events.

The newspaper reported the order was filed on Tuesday, December 20 in Forrest County Chancery Court.

Police said the first shooting happened in October after a Halloween party. The second incident happened in December after a Christmas event.