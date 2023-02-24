JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 19-year-old was arrested overnight for allegedly kidnapping a girl who was the subject of a Tennessee Amber Alert.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said an Amber Alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl in Tennessee. Investigators believed she was kidnapped.

Jones County deputies arrested William Usry, of Knoxville, Tennessee, on Interstate 59 near 16th Avenue in Laurel. JCSD officials said the girl was in the vehicle and safe.

William Usry (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, the vehicle Usry was driving had switched plates. He said the 16-year-old was reunited with her family.