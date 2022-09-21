COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges.

Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia.

During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint and ignored deputies’ orders to stop. The vehicle was stopped a short distance away on Highway 35.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 37-year-old Carlos Casiano, of La Vergne, Tennessee, and 34-year-old Stephany Loggins, of Nashville, Tennessee. A 16-month-old girl was also inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found 28 pounds of marijuana and two kilos of cocaine.

Casiano and Loggins were arrested and both charged with aggravated trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and child endangerment.

Child Protective Services (CPS) were notified and took custody of the child.