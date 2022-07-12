FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl was arrested in Forrest County, Mississippi.

Forrest County deputies said Hendersonville police issued a warrant for 27-year-old Brandon Whitehurst, of Springfield, Tennessee, in early July. Police learned he had left the state and began working with outside agencies to locate him.

On Tuesday, July 5, Forrest County deputies located and arrested Whitehurst. He is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center pending extradition to Sumner County.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.