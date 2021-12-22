Texas man arrested in Jones County following traffic stop

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) Criminal Interdiction Unit deputies arrested a man from Texas during a traffic stop on Tuesday, December 21.

Deputies said William Hill, 26, of Houston, was pulled over for a traffic stop when it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Texas. A search of his car uncovered five pounds of marijuana and three guns.

William Hill, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Hill was charged with trafficking of marijuana while in possession of a firearm and speeding. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and his bond was set at $35,000 by the Jones County Justice Court Judge.