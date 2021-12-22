Texas man arrested in Jones County following traffic stop

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) Criminal Interdiction Unit deputies arrested a man from Texas during a traffic stop on Tuesday, December 21.

Deputies said William Hill, 26, of Houston, was pulled over for a traffic stop when it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Texas. A search of his car uncovered five pounds of marijuana and three guns.

William Hill, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Hill was charged with trafficking of marijuana while in possession of a firearm and speeding. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and his bond was set at $35,000 by the Jones County Justice Court Judge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories