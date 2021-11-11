Texas man wanted in connection to homicide at Hattiesburg Holiday Inn

UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police issued an arrest warrant for a man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Police said Trenderrious Brock, 21, of Texas, is wanted for first degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Carlos McGruder, 37.

McGruder was shot and killed outside the Holiday Inn in Hattiesburg on Monday, November 8.

If you know the whereabouts of Brock, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police upgraded a shooting investigation to a homicide investigation after a shooting outside the Holiday Inn on Monday, November 8.

Police said the victim, 37-year-old Carlos McGruder, of Laurel, died at a local hospital on Wednesday, November 10. He had been injured in the shooting at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49.

Investigators said they’re still working to identify two men who are wanted in connection to the shooting.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

If you know who the men are, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.