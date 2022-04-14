HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Thames Elementary School students received a book donation from The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Committee on Services and Resources for Women (CSRW) on Wednesday, April 13.

The book drive is part of Women’s History Month programming at USM. CSRW is an interdisciplinary group of USM-affiliated individuals interested in women’s issues on campus and in Hattiesburg.

Thames Elementary School students received a total of 47 books. The books focus on historical women. Last year, the group donated 52 books to Burger Middle School.