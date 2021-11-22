Thanksgiving garbage collection changes announced for Hattiesburg, Laurel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Public Works of Hattiesburg and WastePro of Laurel will not be collecting trash for Thanksgiving.

Hattiesburg trash will be collected from November 22-26 as follows:

Monday, November 22 – Garbage will be collected. Recycling for Ward 1 will be collected.

Tuesday, November 23 – Garbage will be collected. Recycling for Ward 2 will be collected.

Wednesday, November 24 – Trash and garbage will be collected for usual Wednesday and Thursday routes including Burkett’s Creek. Recycling for Ward 3 will be collected.

Thursday, November 25 – Closed. No collections.

Friday, November 26 – Recycling for Wards 4 and 5 will be collected.

Hattiesburg City Hall and related offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on November 25 and 26. Public safety will remain open.

WastePro will not be collecting trash on November 25 in Laurel. Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, November 26. Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, November 27.

Laurel city offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on November 25 and 26.