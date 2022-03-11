POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT)- Students at Pearl River Community College will be bring the tale of ‘The Little Mermaid’ to life on stage April 7 through April 9.

The musical will be held in the Brownstone Center for the Arts on the Poplarville Campus.

‘The Little Mermaid’ will be performed for the public on April 7 and 8, at 7:00 p.m. and on April 9, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for sale on the PRCC website with seats assigned at purchase.

Balcony seats are $17 each and Orchestra seats are $22 each. Groups of 11 or more people are eligible for a discounted rate.