The Salvation Army to host Stuff the Bus in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event on Friday, August 7 – Sunday, August. The event will be at the Walmart at 1621 Highway 15 N in Laurel.

This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Laurel is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart August 7-9, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.

“There are some children in our community whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance. We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus,” stated Major Raymond Pruitt, The Salvation Army of Laurel Corps Officer.



All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.

