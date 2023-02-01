JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville.

Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street:

Paul Marsh, 40, of Laurel, was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and sale of a controlled substance.

Eric Cooley, 26, of Laurel, was charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Destiny Holifield, 22, of Laurel, was charged with resisting arrest and shoplifting.

A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later released without charges.

Paul Marsh (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Eric Cooley (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Destiny Holifield (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

The suspects were taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.