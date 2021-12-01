Three arrested after death of man at Forrest County adult care facility

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in connection to the September death of a man at a Forrest County adult care facility.

Forrest County deputies and agents with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office arrested Tommy Bennett, 62; Emmanuel Williams, 26; and Brent Broome, 42, on Tuesday, November 30 for the murder of Dixie Home Care resident William “Bill” Kellner.

Authorities said the investigation began after emergency medical services were called to the facility on Falcon Lane on September 9. Kellner was found dead when they arrived.

Bennet was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Forrest County Jail on a $1 million bond. Williams was also charged with first-degree murder and was denied bond.

Broome, the owner of the facility, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and will make his first appearance on Wednesday, December 1. His bond will be set at that time.

Tommy Bennett (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Emmanuel Williams (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Brent Broome (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said the Dixie Home Care Falcon Lane location has relocated its residents and is no longer housing anyone at that facility as of November 30, 2021.