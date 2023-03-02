PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from a Perry County business.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said multiple catalytic converters were stolen from a mechanic business on Highway 42 in Runnelstown on Tuesday, February 28.

The owner provided security footage of a suspect dressed in black, but no other details were available.

The next morning, PCSO officials said two suspects returned to the scene to take a catalytic converter that was left behind.

The owner contacted two men at a home next to the business after they were allegedly caught on security footage.

When deputies arrived at the home, PCSO officials said a man ran inside the home and tried to cut his hair to conceal his identity.

Multiple catalytic converters and tools worth $35,000 were found in the woods.

Dawson Dreyton Taylor (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Mark Anthony Thompson (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Abigayle Joy Coker (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Mark Anthony Thompson, 33, Dawson Dreyton Taylor, 21, and Abigayle Joy Coker, 21, were each charged with grand larceny.