JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were arrested for forgery in two separate traffic stops in Jones County.

On Monday, January 31, Jones County deputies arrested Lafiq Gilmore, 22, and Tazshea Porter, 22. Deputies said they found more than $200,000 in counterfeit checks, several thousand blank checks and equipment to print fake checks during a traffic stop. They were both charged with forgery over $1,000.

On Tuesday, February 1, deputies arrested Corey Green, 36. Investigators said they found printed counterfeit checks, several hundred blank checks and equipment to print fake checks during a traffic stop.

Lafiq Gilmore (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Tazshea Porter (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Corey Green (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said counterfeit checks are often used in drug trafficking and for the funds collected through drug sales.