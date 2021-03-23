Three arrested for possessing drugs in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three suspects for being in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
According to investigators, the three were arrested during a safety checkpoint overnight at the intersection of Freedom Road and Norton Road. Those who were arrested are:
- Kelli King – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Jason Scruggs – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Shawn Johnson – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving with a Suspended Driver License.