Three arrested for possessing drugs in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three suspects for being in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to investigators, the three were arrested during a safety checkpoint overnight at the intersection of Freedom Road and Norton Road. Those who were arrested are:

  • Kelli King – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Jason Scruggs – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Shawn Johnson – Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving with a Suspended Driver License.

