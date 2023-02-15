HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested three people, including the victim’s wife, in connection to a stabbing.

Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance, on Monday February 13, 2023, at a home in the 2600 block of McLelland Street.

The 46-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the shoulder and was shot at during an altercation with his wife. Police said the man suffered a minor knife wound to the shoulder and was checked out at a local hospital.

Police said they arrested the following suspects in connection to the case:

The victim’s wife, Carla Cordier, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Decara Cordier, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.

Demetrice Davis, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The three individuals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.