Three arrested in Hattiesburg after shooting on Main Street

The mugshots of Shyan Manzie, Deavonta Edmund and Ashley Cooper can be seen here, (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men and a woman were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday, December 13 in Hattiesburg.

Police responded to the shooting on Main Street around 12:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects’ vehicle was later found on Ida Avenue. They arrested the suspects at the scene.

Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Ashley Cooper, 30, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

The suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.