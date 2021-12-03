Three arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Agents with the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12NET) in Forrest County arrested three men on drug charges. The arrests were made in Hattiesburg on Thursday, December 2.

Agents said David Herrington was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

David Herrington (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Alvis McGlown was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Alvis McGlown (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

George Murry was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of a stolen firearm.