JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County family of three were able to escape from a house fire.

The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. on October 18 in the 200 block of Reedy Creek Road.

When firefighters arrived at the location, the assisted with removing one person from the home. Officials said the fire started in a light in the ceiling of the kitchen.

Crews said the home sustained only moderate damage in the kitchen area.

One of the residents said they were in bed at the time of the fire. They smelled smoke, located the flames and called 911.

One person, who had minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.