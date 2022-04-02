JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were arrested and face multiple charges following a traffic stop in Jones County.

Kijana Everette, 23, of Waynesboro, was charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, resisting arrest, three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Kwanzaa McCann, 27, of Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Shenekawa Davis, 23, of Shubuta was charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

Kijana Everette, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Kwanzaa McCann, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Shenekawa Davis, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

All three individuals were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.