JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were arrested and face multiple charges following a traffic stop in Jones County.
Kijana Everette, 23, of Waynesboro, was charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, resisting arrest, three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.
Kwanzaa McCann, 27, of Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Shenekawa Davis, 23, of Shubuta was charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
All three individuals were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.