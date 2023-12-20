HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three Hattiesburg teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened on December 9, 2023, in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No injuries were reported during the incident.

According to officers, the teens were arrested on Tuesday, December 19.

Julius “Juju” Mock, 18, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault (attempted), shooting into a dwelling and criminal street gang activity.

Julius Mock (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Two female juveniles, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old, both of Hattiesburg, have also been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault (attempted) and shooting into a dwelling.

All three have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.