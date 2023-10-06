JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people, including two firefighters, suffered minor injuries during a large fire at Farm Systems Inc. in Jones County.

The fire happened at the business on Meador Road near Highway 84 west on Thursday, October 5. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said employees received a notification of the fire alarm going off just after 7:30 p.m.

Multiple Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to the scene. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from around the building and flames near the rear of the building.

Firefighters used power tools to access the building. Once inside, they began working to put out the fire. Officials said there were large amounts of kerosene, tannerite, propane, fertilizer and other explosive items.

Officials said at least one propane tank exploded early into the operation. No firefighters were injured at that time.

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Firefighters were unable to contain the fire to the back of the building and had to vacate the facility due to the loss of the structural integrity.

By 9:30 p.m., officials said ammunition detonating and other explosions were consistently heard for more than on hour. Crews shut down Highway 84 between Highway 28 and Flynt Road for several hours.

Ambulance crews treated three individuals, including two firefighters, for minor injuries. They were not taken to the hospital.