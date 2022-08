JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people suffered injuries in a single-car crash in Jones County on Thursday, August 25.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. on Houston Road. They found a car off the roadway with three passengers.

Fire council officials said one of the passengers suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a hospital. The two other passengers suffered minor injuries. They declined medical transport.