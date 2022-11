JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the other with moderate.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

Three people suffered minor injuries. One of them declined medical transportation. The other two were transported by an ambulance.