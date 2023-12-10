HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured during a shooting in Hattiesburg.

Police said the shooting happened at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9 in the alleyway of a business in the 6100 block of Highway 49.

When officers arrived at the location, they were told that a fight had occurred and shots were fired by unknown suspects. Three people were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Police said two of them were in critical condition, and the third victim was in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.