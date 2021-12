JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened on Highway 590 just before 4:00 p.m.

Officials said one side of the home, near the den and carport, was on fire when crews arrived. Two vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

Two minor injuries were reported in the fire, and one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

The cause of the fire is under investigation.