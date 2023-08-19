Three firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire in Jones County on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Sandersville VFD)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire in Jones County.

The fire happened at a home on Friendship Road around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered flames coming from the house.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said three firefighters sustained minor injuries during the fire. One of those firefighters had to be extricated after a partial roof collapse.

All three firefighters were transported to a local hospital. They were treated and late released.

Three firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire in Jones County on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Sandersville VFD)

Three firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire in Jones County on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Sandersville VFD)

The fire will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, who also responded to the scene.