The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three Jones County students were injured in a school bus crash on Tuesday.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the bus crashed into a ditch on Maxey Road. Authorities said 16 elementary school children and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Three children were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.