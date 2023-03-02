JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a head-on crash near Ellisville on Wednesday, March 1.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 588 near Buffalo Hill Road. A Ford F150 and a service truck crashed head-on while traveling in opposite directions.

Fire council officials said three people in the Ford were killed. The sole survivor of the Ford was airlifted to an emergency room with critical injuries. The two occupants of the service truck declined transportation to a hospital.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

Multiple volunteer fire crews, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash. The highway was closed for nearly four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.