HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were killed and two were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Sunday, March 5.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 12:00 p.m. on Highway 49 south of the U.S. 98 East exit.

The vehicle was traveling north on the highway when the crash happened. Multiple people were ejected from the vehicle.

HPD officials said the driver and two passengers died at the scene. Two other people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.