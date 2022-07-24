HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three members of a Houston, Texas family were killed and two were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 at Heidelberg on Saturday, July 23.

The Laurel Leader Call reported a father and two children were killed when a northbound 18-wheeler crossed the median and hit the southbound sedan the family was in.

The deceased are Michael Mejia, 38, and his two children Lisa Mejia, 8, and Aaron Mejia, 9.

(Courtesy: Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department).

The newspaper reported the mother, Tara Mejia, 39, was taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. The truck driver, Marcus Lee, of Milton, Delaware, was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Both reportedly suffered critical injuries.