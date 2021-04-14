Three men arrested for weapon-related charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three Hattiesburg men have been arrested on a variety of felony charges as part of an ongoing investigation by Metro Narcotics.

Donyori Smith, 25, Jovontae Badon, 27, Latravis Smith, 32, were arrested in the 100 block of Ellis Drive on Tuesday, April 13.

Smith was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen weapon. Badon was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen weapon, and held as a fugitive other for probation violation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Smith was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

They are currently booked into the Forrest County Jail.