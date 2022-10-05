LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week.

On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine.

The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and careless driving. Patterson had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $2,500.

Officers conducted another traffic stop on October 3 near the intersection of 24th Street and 1st Ave. As the vehicle was coming to a stop, police said the driver dropped a plastic bag out of the window. They said the bag contained 14 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, 67-year-old James Langley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, disregard for traffic control device and littering.

Langley had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $5,000.

Jeffery Patterson (Courtesy: Laurel Police Dept.)

James Langley (Courtesy: Laurel Police Dept.)

Brandon Barnes (Courtesy: Laurel Police Dept.)

On October 4, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of West 20th Street. During the search of the residence, police said they found 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, 96 MDMA tablets, a semi-automatic rifle, and two sets of digital scales. The firearm had been reported as stolen from Wayne County.

Brandon Barnes, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a daycare, possession of a stolen firearm, and ex-con in possession of a firearm.

Barnes had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $7,000.