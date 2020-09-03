Three men wanted for failure to register as sex offenders in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for three men, who have been accused of failing to register as sex offenders.

The men have been identified as Albert James Jones, Christopher Shaun Taylor and James L. Whatley.

Albert James Jones

Christopher Shaun Taylor

James Whatley

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three men is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Additionally, crime tips may be submitted via the JCSD website at https://www.jonesso.com/crime-tips.

