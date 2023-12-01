JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three teenagers are in custody in connection to the death of a 14-year-old Carson, Mississippi, boy.

Hal Kittrell, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney, said Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17, and Kenneth Hester III, 18, were arrested in Jefferson Davis County on Wednesday, November 29.

Johnson and Hester have booth been charged with first-degree murder and a violation of the Mississippi Street Gang Act. They were booked into the Jefferson Davis County Jail.

Lawrence County deputies previously arrested Johnson and Hester for allegedly shooting into an occupied home in Oakvale.

Kadarrian “KD” Johnson (Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Kenneth Hester III (Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Kittrell said a warrant was also issued for Johnathan Berry, 18. According to the district attorney, Berry is already in jail in Lawrence County on similar charges. He is expected to be charged with accessory after the fact and a violation of the Mississippi Street Gang Act.

The three have been charged in connection to the death of 14-year-old Hayden Burke. His body was found on September 6 on Whitesand Church Road in Jefferson Davis County.

Burke had been reported missing a few days earlier.