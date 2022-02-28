HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were shot on Willis Avenue in Hattiesburg on Sunday, February 27.

Hattiesburg police responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. All three victims were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

In response to the shooting, Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources will be available for onsite crisis and grief counseling at 912 Dabbs Street throughout the week.