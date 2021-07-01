Three teens arrested in connection to Hattiesburg auto burglary

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Derrick Scott (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested three teenagers on Monday in connection to a recent auto burglary.

  • Derrick Scott, 18, of Gulfport, charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of hindering prosecution
  • 15-year-old male, of Gulfport, charged with with one count of auto burglary and one count of hindering prosecution
  • 15-year-old male, of Hattiesburg, charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of hindering prosecution

The three suspects were arrested with assistance from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an auto burglary that happened on Cross Creek Parkway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories