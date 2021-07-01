Three teens arrested in connection to Hattiesburg auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested three teenagers on Monday in connection to a recent auto burglary.
- Derrick Scott, 18, of Gulfport, charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of hindering prosecution
- 15-year-old male, of Gulfport, charged with with one count of auto burglary and one count of hindering prosecution
- 15-year-old male, of Hattiesburg, charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of hindering prosecution
The three suspects were arrested with assistance from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an auto burglary that happened on Cross Creek Parkway.