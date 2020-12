JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the National Weather Service, three tornadoes touched down during the early morning hours on Christmas Eve.

The tornadoes occurred near Hot Coffee, Taylorsville and Stringer.

Additional damage surveys will take place across portions of Covington, Lincoln, Franklin, Yazoo and Madison Counties.

