COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County.

Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.

Officials said the suspects were driving a white Kia Soul with a paper tag or a switched tag.

(Courtesy: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-765-8281.