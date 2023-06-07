HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Tickets to the NCAA Super Regional in Hattiesburg are in high demand.

Leaders with University of Southern Mississippi (USM) said fans with season passes are top priority for ticket sales.

By NCAA rules, Southern Miss released 600 tickets to the visiting team, while only 100 tickets were released to the general public. Those 100 tickets were sold out.

Tickets are being sold on secondary sites, but those could cost you up to $500 per ticket.

“Our fans have been really itching for postseason play, and this is something that’s been, you know, our baseball team has been consistent winners for the past 20 years. So, it’s not something that’s an overnight success. This has been building, building and building. And, you know, and so this past year, when we sold out our season ticket allotment, and it’s just carried into Sun Belt Conference play,” said Brad Smith, Senior Associate AD for External Operations for the USM Department of Athletics.

USM will host a public viewing party for those who are unable to get tickets. The viewing party will start at 1:00 p.m. at Spirit Park on the USM campus in Hattiesburg.