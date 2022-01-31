HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials from the City of Hattiesburg filed a request to replace the Timberton Softball Complex on William Carey Parkway. However, Pine Belt news reported the replacement was denied by the United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals.

The complex suffered severe damage caused by a tornado in 2017.

The request for arbitration was made last October, after city officials received notice in August that an appeal sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency over insufficient funding obligations for Timberton was denied.

About three months after the softball complex was destroyed by the tornado, the FEMA Cost Estimation Format calculated damages totaling $565,572 to the park, based on a site visit by city and FEMA staff.