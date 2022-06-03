HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg city leaders provided tips and details for visitors and neighbors during the NCAA Baseball Regional at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

Hub City Transit’s Gold Route will run through USM’s campus. A secondary bus will drive through the vicinity to help with baseball shuttling. Both are available to the public for transport to Pete Taylor Park from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. View an interactive transit map here.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

A soccer tournament will also be held at Tatum Park. City leaders expect hotels and restaurants to be busy.

FestivalSouth events will be taking place, too. View of schedule of events here.

Visitors can click here to find a list of places to eat and things to do.