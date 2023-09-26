HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg leaders said Chancellor Shelia Smallwood found that Top 5ive Bar & Grill was in contempt of a court’s order.

This comes after the city filed a motion on September 13 to find the business in contempt of the agreed order the court had entered in July.

Smallwood found that Top 5ive Bar & Grill repeatedly violated paragraphs three and nine of the courts order, which read:

Top 5ive shall contract with a certified professional security company or off-duty officers to perform all security services both inside and outside of the property – monitoring the parking lot during all times of operation after 8 p.m. and immediately following closing to insure that there is no loitering in the outside parking area at any time by any person.

Top 5ive shall comply with all ordinances and regulations of the City of Hattiesburg and the State of Mississippi, including, but not limited to, any non-smoking ordinances and the city’s Land Development Code requirements.

Smallwood ordered that Top 5ive Bar & Grill, located at 6104 Highway 49, close nightly at 10:00 p.m. effective with the entry of the September 25, 2023, order.

The business is also required within seven days to post a bond in the amount of $5,000 in a form acceptable to the court and the city, to ensure compliance with the court’s July order, with the bond to be forfeited upon a further showing of non-compliance by Top 5ive.