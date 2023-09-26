HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg leaders said Chancellor Shelia Smallwood found that Top 5ive Bar & Grill was in contempt of a court’s order.
This comes after the city filed a motion on September 13 to find the business in contempt of the agreed order the court had entered in July.
Smallwood found that Top 5ive Bar & Grill repeatedly violated paragraphs three and nine of the courts order, which read:
- Top 5ive shall contract with a certified professional security company or off-duty officers to perform all security services both inside and outside of the property – monitoring the parking lot during all times of operation after 8 p.m. and immediately following closing to insure that there is no loitering in the outside parking area at any time by any person.
- Top 5ive shall comply with all ordinances and regulations of the City of Hattiesburg and the State of Mississippi, including, but not limited to, any non-smoking ordinances and the city’s Land Development Code requirements.
Smallwood ordered that Top 5ive Bar & Grill, located at 6104 Highway 49, close nightly at 10:00 p.m. effective with the entry of the September 25, 2023, order.
The business is also required within seven days to post a bond in the amount of $5,000 in a form acceptable to the court and the city, to ensure compliance with the court’s July order, with the bond to be forfeited upon a further showing of non-compliance by Top 5ive.