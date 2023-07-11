HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg will soon see another economic boost.

Jones Company held a topping out ceremony for its new headquarters on July 11. The final steel beam was placed onto the corporate headquarters building.

The new space, located behind The District in Midtown, will house seven companies and provide about 300 new jobs.

“We hope to stimulate growth and more activity in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the Pine Belt, by locating our headquarters here. We also hope to give some graduates and interns a place to go and not have to be forced to leave Mississippi. We also want to partner more with businesses that are already based here, such as the Forrest General, Hattiesburg Clinic, and the University of Southern Mississippi,” said Jonathan Jones, CEO of Jones Capital.

The new headquarters is expected to be completed in Fall 2024.