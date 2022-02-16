LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Nurture Our Future will host the Trustmark Touch-A-Truck event in Laurel on Saturday, March 5.

During the event, children have the opportunity to learn about vehicles of all types, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, delivery, and “fun and flashy” trucks. Personnel will be available to explain their trucks and give children a “hands-on” experience.

Proceeds from the event will provide local children under five-years-old with books through the Imagination Library program. They will also support Nurture Our Future’s other programs.

Touch-A-Truck will be held in downtown Laurel. Click here for more information.