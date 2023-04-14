Louisville Slugger has been making bats since the 1800s and have been the go-to bat for countless hall of farmers and professional baseball players.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg city officials provided traffic and parking information for the Hattiesburg Dixie Boys Baseball opening day game at Cameron Field.

The game will be held at Cameron Field in Jaycee Park on Saturday, April 15. Because the park is under construction, city officials said access will be directed through dedicated parking areas and walkways.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Parking will be available at the Ben McNair Center at 300 North 12th Avenue and at the Faculty Parking Lot on North 12th behind Hattiesburg High School.

Parking won’t be permitted around the perimeter of the park. Parking also won’t be allowed within the neighborhood streets like Lurty Avenue and Quinn Street.

The Hattiesburg Optimist Club will provide golf cart shuttles for those who need help getting to the field. Hattiesburg police will also help attendees cross the street.