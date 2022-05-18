HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will install three new traffic signals on U.S. Highway 11 in Forrest County, beginning Thursday, May 19.

As part of a $11 million project that also includes mill and overlay work on Interstate 59, the new signals will be placed in flash mode for a few days before they are to begin full operation on May 25.

The new signals will be installed at the following intersections:

U.S. Highway 11 at Sullivan-Kilrain Road

U.S. Highway 11 at I-59 southbound off-ramp

U.S. Highway 11 at I-59 northbound off-ramp

“These new signals will help alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow around these intersections,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “They will also enhance safety for the traveling public, which is a huge positive. Safety remains MDOT’s number one priority.”

While this work is being completed, MDOT said drivers should use proper protocol when approaching a flashing yellow traffic signal. There is no need to come to a stop when approaching a flashing yellow light, but drivers should stay alert for other drivers entering the highway and proceed with caution. Cross-traffic entering the highway is advised to follow the same rules as a two-way stop intersection, including yielding to oncoming traffic when turning and yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks.

The project along I-59 is expected to be completed in July.